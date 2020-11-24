DeSoto to close during deer hunts

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed on the weekends of Dec. 5-6 and Jan. 2-3 to host antlerless muzzleloader deer hunts.
During the hunt weekends, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed to ensure public safety and facilitate white-tailed deer hunts. The visitor center remains closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scout day for these hunt weekends will be the Saturday prior to the hunt weekend. For the December hunt, the scout day will be Nov. 28; and for the January hunt, the scout day will be Dec. 26. During the scout days, hunters can scout the refuge and hang a tree stand or put out a blind.
The refuge facilitates these hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the Refuge. Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges, which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education and interpretation.
Nebraska residents interested in participating in the hunts will need to purchase either a Statewide Muzzleloader Permit or a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit to participate in the December 5-6 hunt. For the Jan. 2-3 hunt weekend, Nebraska residents will need to purchase a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit. The Statewide Muzzleloader or Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit can be obtained through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Nebraska hunters do not need to apply through the refuge but will need to obtain a DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit (details below).
Iowa residents can apply for the muzzleloader hunt weekends by contacting Peter Rea at 712-388-4803 or peter_rea@fws.gov. Any remaining unfilled slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For Iowa residents, the December and January hunts will only require antlerless licenses that are specific for the DeSoto hunts and will not count against the hunter’s take. Specific information concerning the licenses will be provided to those drawn.
All hunters must possess a DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit for the hunts. These are free of charge and can be obtained on the DeSoto’s website at fws.gov/refuge/desoto/or by contacting Peter Rea at peter_rea@fws.gov or 712-388-4803.
DeSoto & Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges are located north of the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located south of U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska. Boyer Chute, managed by staff at DeSoto, is located east of U.S. Highway 75 near Fort Calhoun, Nebraska. Check our websites, fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ or fws.gov/refuge/boyer_chute/, for refuge updates. Like us on Facebook — search for DeSoto and Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuges. For more information, please contact 712/388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.
