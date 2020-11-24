DeSoto to close during deer hunts

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed on the weekends of Dec. 5-6 and Jan. 2-3 to host antlerless muzzleloader deer hunts.

During the hunt weekends, all refuge roads and nature trails will be closed to ensure public safety and facilitate white-tailed deer hunts. The visitor center remains closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scout day for these hunt weekends will be the Saturday prior to the hunt weekend. For the December hunt, the scout day will be Nov. 28; and for the January hunt, the scout day will be Dec. 26. During the scout days, hunters can scout the refuge and hang a tree stand or put out a blind.

The refuge facilitates these hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the Refuge. Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges, which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education and interpretation.