DeSoto to hold monarch-tagging event on Sept. 11

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will offer participants a chance to get up close and personal with monarch butterflies on Saturday.

The event will begin with a short program on the monarch at 10 a.m. at the DeSoto Visitor Center, when a ranger will share life story of the monarch and its incredible long journey to its wintering grounds in Mexico.

After that, participants will go out on the refuge and assist staff and volunteers in catching and tagging monarchs, according to a press release from DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.

The information from recovered monarch tags are is used by scientists to learn more about monarch orientation and navigation during their long migration to their wintering grounds.

Participants must pre-register by calling the DeSoto Visitor Center at 712-388-4800. The refuge has a limited supply of butterfly nets available for use. Long pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended. The refuge will follow CDC guidance for COVID-19 during the program, including social distancing and mask wearing while inside the visitor center or when social distancing cannot be maintained.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located on U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at Desoto@fws.gov. Check the website for updates at fws.gov/refuge/Desoto.

