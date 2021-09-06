 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeSoto to hold monarch-tagging event on Sept. 11
0 comments
top story

DeSoto to hold monarch-tagging event on Sept. 11

{{featured_button_text}}
Butterfly tagging

Abby Hoss, 8, releases a monarch after it was tagged at the Hitchcock Nature Center on Sept. 7, 2013.

 KYLE BRUGGEMAN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will offer participants a chance to get up close and personal with monarch butterflies on Saturday.

The event will begin with a short program on the monarch at 10 a.m. at the DeSoto Visitor Center, when a ranger will share life story of the monarch and its incredible long journey to its wintering grounds in Mexico.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After that, participants will go out on the refuge and assist staff and volunteers in catching and tagging monarchs, according to a press release from DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge.

The information from recovered monarch tags are is used by scientists to learn more about monarch orientation and navigation during their long migration to their wintering grounds.

Participants must pre-register by calling the DeSoto Visitor Center at 712-388-4800. The refuge has a limited supply of butterfly nets available for use. Long pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended. The refuge will follow CDC guidance for COVID-19 during the program, including social distancing and mask wearing while inside the visitor center or when social distancing cannot be maintained.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located on U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska. For more information, call 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at Desoto@fws.gov. Check the website for updates at fws.gov/refuge/Desoto.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert