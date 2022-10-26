 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DNR to stock Big Lake with trout Friday

20201017_new_weather_9

Fall foliage colors the landscape as Trenton Montgomery of Atlantic, 15, holds up a small bluegill he pulled out of the water at Big Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. He made the trip down to Council Bluffs with his dad to try his hand at snatching up some rainbow trout that were recently stocked at the lake.

 Joe Shearer, The Daily Nonapreil

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release between 800 to 1,000 rainbow trout at Big Lake Park as part of its cool weather trout program that brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer months. 

The trout stocking will happen Friday afternoon at Big Lake, 2600 N. Eighth St. in Council Bluffs.

“Grab your neighbors, friends and kids and try trout fishing this fall,” Joe Larscheid, chief of the Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau, said in a press release. “It’s time well spent. The fish are here, easy to catch and good to eat.”

The fall community trout stockings are a great place to take children to catch their first fish, according to the release. A small hook with a night crawler or corn under a small bobber, or small simple spinners, such as a Panther Martin or Mepps, is all you need to get in on the fun.

Bringing trout to cities and towns offers a “close to home” option for Iowans who might not travel to northeast Iowa to discover trout fishing, the release said.

The popular program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. 

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can purchase a trout fee, which will allow them to catch their own limit.

