Donors team up to bring Belle's Play Garden to River's Edge Park

“We believe the addition of a new play space is very appropriate,” she said of the addition to the park, which will be near the pavilion. “We think we can accomplish something special.”

For the play pieces, “we wanted something iconic and memorable,” Tomasek said. The area will have cattails and a 15-foot call pelican with a slide, among the many features of the design.

“I feel doing projects like this are a low-hanging fruit for swinging momentum back to this side of the riverfront,” Tomasek said, noting ongoing development on the Omaha side.

“This Go Play initiative was founded with the hopes of returning the idea of play back to the park and the neighborhoods in the former Playland Park area,” Tomasek said in the release. “Both our families have young daughters that love to spend time outside at various parks around the metro so this is named in honor of them. We believe it will reintroduce a new play space that enhances one’s sense of discovery and adds to the growing momentum at the riverfront.”

The playground is named after the families’ daughters: Ella “El Belle” Knudtson and Annabelle Davidson.