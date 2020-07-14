Durham Museum to begin their phased opening

The Durham Museum in Omaha has implemented a phased opening approach, allowing only museum members to buy tickets this week for entry starting Saturday.
Tickets will be available for purchase online by the general public on July 27, with the first day of entry on August 1.
Several months of planning went into reopening the museum, said Jessica Brummer, director of communications at The Durham Museum. Everything was considered, including the safety of staff, volunteers and guests, enhanced cleaning procedures, signage, ticketing and food service.
“We are following the guidelines put forth by the governor and the Douglas County Health Department, as well as the CDC and the American Alliance of Museums,” she said. “We submitted our plan to the Douglas County Health department, and it was approved at the end of June.”
A change that comes with this reopening is that tickets will not be available for purchase onsite. Tickets can be bought online at DurhamMuseum.org or over the phone at 402-444-5071. Tickets can be purchased up to five days in advance.
Tickets are sold for certain times throughout the day to make sure the museum doesn’t go over capacity. There is no end time designated with the ticket, but generally a visit takes about one hour to an hour and a half hour, Brummer said.
Members are allotted the number of tickets based on their membership level. Membership expiration dates will be extended for the amount of time the museum was closed, so memberships are available for the 12 months they are issued for.
According to a press release, other items in place for the health and safety of museum staff and guests are:
- Water fountains are not in service, but guests may bring their own water.
- Protective barriers have been installed at the front desk, museum shop and soda fountain.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be available for visitor use.
- We have reduced touchpoints for guests and staff and have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting throughout the museum.
- Some areas may be noted as a one-way experience for the safety of all.
In line with recommendations from the CDC, potential visitors are asked to stay home if they are ill or think they may have been in contact with someone who is/was ill.
The soda fountain will be open, but with a limited menu. Disposable plates and cutlery will be used along with pre-packaged condiments replacing bottles. Tables will be placed six feet apart, soda fountain stools will be removed and food will be brought to guests, rather than having guests pick it up at the counter.
Exhibits and interactives that will not be open yet include:
- Train cars
- Streetcar
- Caboose
- Platform
- Mutual of Omaha Theater
- Photo archive
- Touchscreen and hands-on interactives
Guests above the age of five are asked to wear face masks.
The reopening also marks the extension of the museum’s current travelling exhibition, “Pulitzer Prize Photographs,” on display through Sept. 20.
“This is a temporary exhibition brought to us from the Newseum,” Brummer siad. “It opened back in February, just a few weeks before the museum closed to the public. We were able to extend the run of the exhibit until September 20 since the museum had to be closed.”
Current hours for the museum are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and closed on Monday.
“We are very excited to welcome guests back to the museum after four months of being closed to the public,” Brummer said. “We feel like we have a plan in place to keep everyone safe while still being able to enjoy the museum.”
