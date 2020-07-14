Durham Museum to begin their phased opening

The Durham Museum in Omaha has implemented a phased opening approach, allowing only museum members to buy tickets this week for entry starting Saturday.

Tickets will be available for purchase online by the general public on July 27, with the first day of entry on August 1.

Several months of planning went into reopening the museum, said Jessica Brummer, director of communications at The Durham Museum. Everything was considered, including the safety of staff, volunteers and guests, enhanced cleaning procedures, signage, ticketing and food service.

“We are following the guidelines put forth by the governor and the Douglas County Health Department, as well as the CDC and the American Alliance of Museums,” she said. “We submitted our plan to the Douglas County Health department, and it was approved at the end of June.”

A change that comes with this reopening is that tickets will not be available for purchase onsite. Tickets can be bought online at DurhamMuseum.org or over the phone at 402-444-5071. Tickets can be purchased up to five days in advance.