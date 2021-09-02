Embrace the Hills bike ride to feature three routes

The 10th annual Embrace the Hills bicycle ride fundraiser will take place on Sept. 18, and routes start at Mondamin Community Center, 200 Maple St. in Mondamin.
The funds raised will be donated to the Matthew House food pantry. Registration is $10 and starts at 8 a.m. the day of, and the ride will start at 9 a.m.
The name “Embrace the Hills” comes from Tammi Mether, and her thoughts about biking up hills being intimidating.
“I decided that I needed to ‘embrace’ the hills rather than avoid them,” she said. “That's where I got the name.”
Tammi Mether and her husband Richard created this event in 2011, and it’s a bike-at-your-own-pace ride.
“Some people push hard and are finished before noon, and some people enjoy the whole day,” Tammi Mether said. “It's been fun watching families bike together and just enjoying the day.”
She added, “We are never worried about how long it takes, we just hang out and wait until they are all finished.”
There are three routes -- a short, long and gravel route. The short route goes through Pisgah and Little Sioux, the long route goes through Magnolia, passes by Willow Lake, then through Pisgah and Little Sioux. The gravel route goes around Loess Hills State Forest.
The short route distance is 28 miles, the long route distance is 48.5 miles and the gravel route distance is 31 miles. There are pit stops featuring snacks and water throughout all three routes.
For more information visit bit.ly/3BrXWXF.