Embrace the Hills bike ride to feature three routes

The 10th annual Embrace the Hills bicycle ride fundraiser will take place on Sept. 18, and routes start at Mondamin Community Center, 200 Maple St. in Mondamin.

The funds raised will be donated to the Matthew House food pantry. Registration is $10 and starts at 8 a.m. the day of, and the ride will start at 9 a.m.

The name “Embrace the Hills” comes from Tammi Mether, and her thoughts about biking up hills being intimidating.

“I decided that I needed to ‘embrace’ the hills rather than avoid them,” she said. “That's where I got the name.”

Tammi Mether and her husband Richard created this event in 2011, and it’s a bike-at-your-own-pace ride.

“Some people push hard and are finished before noon, and some people enjoy the whole day,” Tammi Mether said. “It's been fun watching families bike together and just enjoying the day.”

She added, “We are never worried about how long it takes, we just hang out and wait until they are all finished.”