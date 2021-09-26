Exploring Home: Festive fall attractions

Fall is here and to celebrate, I’ve put together a list of festive attractions to visit in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Grab your favorite pumpkin spice treat and let’s get celebrating!
The Cryptic Room
The Cryptic Room, 523 S. Main St., is a live-action, team-based escape room game that is perfect for the Halloween season. Once you are inside of the themed room, the clock starts ticking and you have limited time to work together, find and use clues, solve the puzzles and “break out.” You must hurry though — once the clock hits zero, it is all over.
Historic Squirrel Cage Jail
Town legend has it that the historic Squirrel Cage Jail, 226 Pearl St., has been haunted since it first opened in 1885. A former jail tour guide claimed the ghost is J.M. Carter, the man who oversaw the construction of the building. Visit bit.ly/3zElIyr for information on booking a paranormal investigation.
Madness Haunted House
Located at Pioneer Trail Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 21534 Chestnut Road, Madness Haunted House is sure to give you all the scares you need this season. These haunt enthusiasts shake things up every year to give you an unforgettable and unique experience. Please note that Madness Haunted House is rated PG-13 and may not be suitable for those under the age of 13.
Shady Lane Ranch
Explore the Loess Hills on horseback or on a scenic hayrack ride at Shady Lane Ranch, 17744 Shady Lane. Saddle up and enjoy hourly guided rides with your friends or family out on the trails. To make a reservation call 712-323-1932. Hayrack rides are perfect for larger groups and you can even enjoy a private campfire afterward.
Pumpkin Patches & Orchards
Fall wouldn’t be complete without a visit to a local family-owned pumpkin patch and orchard. Lucky for you, there are several unforgettable patches and orchards in the area that are sure to give you the best fall vibes. Visit unleashcb.com for a list of places to visit, admission information and more.
