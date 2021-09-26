Exploring Home: Festive fall attractions

Fall is here and to celebrate, I’ve put together a list of festive attractions to visit in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Grab your favorite pumpkin spice treat and let’s get celebrating!

The Cryptic Room

The Cryptic Room, 523 S. Main St., is a live-action, team-based escape room game that is perfect for the Halloween season. Once you are inside of the themed room, the clock starts ticking and you have limited time to work together, find and use clues, solve the puzzles and “break out.” You must hurry though — once the clock hits zero, it is all over.

Historic Squirrel Cage Jail

Town legend has it that the historic Squirrel Cage Jail, 226 Pearl St., has been haunted since it first opened in 1885. A former jail tour guide claimed the ghost is J.M. Carter, the man who oversaw the construction of the building. Visit bit.ly/3zElIyr for information on booking a paranormal investigation.

Madness Haunted House