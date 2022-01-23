Exploring Home: National Plan for vacation Day

Did you know that National Plan for Vacation Day is Tuesday? Join the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau and other tourism industry partners in celebration by planning your next vacation.

Whether you’re looking to bring friends and family to Council Bluffs for a visit, are interested in vacationing in your backyard or itching to see what the rest of the state of Iowa has to offer, we have tips and tools to make your planning easy and fun.

Browse the new Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County Inspirational GuideCheck out our new Inspirational Guide that is hot off the press. In this guide, you’ll find articles and photos covering some of the wonderful things there are to do and experience in Council Bluffs and the rest of Pottawattamie County. There are tons of ideas for families, history-lovers, art buffs, outdoor adventurists and nightlife enthusiasts.

View the digital version online at uncb.link/inspirational_guide.

Browse Travel Iowa’s Travel Guide

Regardless of whether you’re a native Iowan or have never been to Iowa before, you’ll be pleasantly surprised with all the exciting and unique things there are to do and see across the state. From visiting the bridges of Madison County, shopping at the Amana Colonies or exploring the caves at Maquoketa Caves State Park, there are tons of things to do here.

Browse the digital version of Travel Iowa’s guide on the Travel Iowa website, traveliowa.com, or fill out their simple order form to receive a printed copy.

Plan a custom trip with our new trip planner tool

We are so excited to announce a brand new tool available on our website, UNleashCB.com. Visitors can now create a custom trip with our trip planner tool. Simply browse our list of attractions, restaurants, hotels and events, and then save the places that interest you, and you’ll end up with a custom itinerary for your upcoming trip. The itinerary then can be shared, printed or downloaded.

Plan your Iowa road trip with Travel Iowa’s build a trip toolUse Travel Iowa’s Build a Trip tool for an unforgettable Iowa road trip. Simply input your desired starting and ending locations on Travel Iowa’s website and it will show you all the attractions, restaurants, shops and museums along the route.

Stop by the Welcome Center for more information

Did you know that we have a welcome center in our office in Council Bluffs? The center is filled with brochures, flyers, maps and information about Council Bluffs, the state of Iowa, the Omaha metropolitan area and our neighboring midwestern states. Our friendly staff is also available to give your recommendations and the insider’s scoop to plan an awesome trip. The office is located at 509 23rd Ave. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Happy planning!

Vacation planning isn’t just for Jan. 25. This fun and exciting activity can be done anytime throughout the year with the resources mentioned above. Take advantage of your much-deserved time off by unleashing your wanderlust and traveling when it is safe to do so. We wish you happy planning and safe travels.