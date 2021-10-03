Exploring Home: Outdoor fall activities

We’ve all been waiting anxiously for the weather to cool down, the leaves to start changing colors and to pull our favorite sweater out from the back of our closet.
Well fall has officially arrived, and it’s time to enjoy all that mother nature offers this time of year. I’ve listed some of my favorite outdoor activities to enjoy in the Council Bluffs area below so you can plan your next autumn adventure.
Hiking through the hills
There are so many places to hike and enjoy the crisp fall air in Council Bluffs. In the heart of the city, you will find Fairmount Park, which is an autumn paradise. The park is lined with various native trees, and there are numerous trails and lookout spots to enjoy.
Enjoy the fiery hues of the prairie at Vincent Bluff State Preserve, which is just minutes away from Fairmount Park. The trails at Vincent Bluff take you on top of the Loess Hills and gives you spectacular views of the entire metro.
About 20 minutes away from Council Bluffs, you’ll find Hitchcock Nature Center, a nature lovers paradise. Choose from hiking the trails, walking on the boardwalk, watching for birds atop the 45-foot HawkWatch tower or camping. You won’t run out of things to do here.
Bike riding
The weather is cooling off, and the days are getting shorter, but cycling in autumn is an unbelievable experience.
Hit the trails and explore the countryside on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. The majority of the path is shaded by trees making this a perfect place to check out the changing colors.
The Wabash is best known for being the home of the Thursday Taco Ride. Local and out-of-town cyclists meet at the trailhead in Council Bluffs and head out on a 20-mile round trip trek for tacos at Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse, 408 Main St. in Mineola. The ride is weather permitting and typically goes through the end of October.
Council Bluffs is also home to a 41-mile continuous trail system giving you unlimited amounts of routes to choose from. These paved trails link together, and you can access some of the most popular trails, including the Lake Manawa Recreation Trail, Iowa Riverfront Trail and Valley View Trail.
Horseback riding and more at Shady Lane Ranch
Nothing says fall more like horseback riding, hayrack rides and private campfires and Shady Lance Ranch has it all.
Their staff can take you on a scenic hour-long hayride through the property and drop you off at your private campfire, where you can cook food and socialize under the stars. Call 712-323-1932 to book your unforgettable visit.
Try a new sport
Nestled among the Loess Hills, the Treasure Cove Disc Golf Course has 18 holes and is the perfect place to enjoy a game of frisbee golf. The course is located on Iowa Western Community College’s beautiful campus and offers various throw placements making it an excellent place for beginners and professionals alike.
The sport of pickleball has increased in popularity in the last few years, and there are both indoor and outdoor courts available in Pottawattamie County.
At Kimball Park, a small neighborhood park in Council Bluffs, you will find two recently added pickleball courts which are perfect for a fun autumn game. Located further out in the county, you will find another court in Carson.
If the weather is a bit too chilly for your liking, head over to the Iowa West pickleball courts for unforgettable fun. Six courts allow you to drop in for a session, but please note that you need to pre-register to play by emailing councilbluffsapb@gmail.com. Each session is $7.50. Visit the Council Bluffs Area Pickleball Club website for a schedule of open sessions.
The fun doesn’t stop there
Pottawattamie County is home to so many unique outdoor experiences and natural landscapes to explore. Unearth a special day in Council Bluffs by learning about our pumpkin patches and orchards, recreational trails, scenic byways and nearby water trail.