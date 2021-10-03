Exploring Home: Outdoor fall activities

Hit the trails and explore the countryside on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. The majority of the path is shaded by trees making this a perfect place to check out the changing colors.

The Wabash is best known for being the home of the Thursday Taco Ride. Local and out-of-town cyclists meet at the trailhead in Council Bluffs and head out on a 20-mile round trip trek for tacos at Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse, 408 Main St. in Mineola. The ride is weather permitting and typically goes through the end of October.

Council Bluffs is also home to a 41-mile continuous trail system giving you unlimited amounts of routes to choose from. These paved trails link together, and you can access some of the most popular trails, including the Lake Manawa Recreation Trail, Iowa Riverfront Trail and Valley View Trail.

Horseback riding and more at Shady Lane Ranch

Nothing says fall more like horseback riding, hayrack rides and private campfires and Shady Lance Ranch has it all.

Their staff can take you on a scenic hour-long hayride through the property and drop you off at your private campfire, where you can cook food and socialize under the stars. Call 712-323-1932 to book your unforgettable visit.

Try a new sport