Exploring Home: Take a hike! 3 great hiking spots in Council Bluffs

Last week was #NationalHikingDay and to celebrate, I put together a list of some of the best hiking locations in Council Bluffs.

With the Loess Hills right in our backyard, we are just steps away from some of the best hiking in western Iowa.

Hitchcock Nature Center

It’s no surprise that Hitchcock Nature Center made the top of the list. Just a few miles north of Council Bluffs, this county park is a nature lover’s wonderland.

It is home to some of Iowa’s largest remnant prairies and it offers up ideal hiking and striking views for hikers of all ages and abilities.

Fairmount Park

The wooded steep hills of Fairmount Park make this an ideal spot for a hike. Hidden in the middle of the metro, you can experience rugged hiking trails through wooded portions of the Loess Hills. You will also experience great views of the Omaha skyline.

Wabash Trace Nature Trail

The Wabash Trace Nature Trail spans 63 miles and over 72 bridges through southwest Iowa. The peaceful and well-maintained trail provides shade cover and is relatively flat, making this a great trail for a leisurely hike through the countryside.