Exploring Home: The Wabash Trace Nature Trail

The Wabash Trace Nature Trail spans 63 miles and over 72 bridges through southwest Iowa as part of a converted railroad right-of-way that runs from Council Bluffs on the north to Blanchard on the Iowa and Missouri Border.
The Wabash provides some shade cover and is relatively flat, making this a great trail for all skill levels. You can travel the trail by foot, bicycle, cross-country skis, wheelchair or snowshoes. No motorized vehicles are permitted.
The year-round trail includes a fee of $2 per day or $20 per year. You can pay in exact change at the trailhead or purchase annual passes online or at local retailers like Xtreme Wheels Bike and Sport in Council Bluffs.
The main trailhead is located at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park. You can park your vehicle here before heading out on the trail.
Along the way, you will find several local restaurants, bars, and diners to stop at. In fact, right across from the trailhead you can stop at Tastee Treet for delicious BBQ and ice cream.
The trail is best known for being the home of the Thursday Taco Ride.
This is a weekly event that typically goes from spring through the late fall.
Cyclists meet at the trailhead and head out on a 20-mile round-trip trek for tacos at Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse.
The trail is funded and maintained completely by volunteer efforts so be sure to do your part in keeping the trail clean.
Take any trash home with you, don’t ride the trail when it is muddy, and be sure to pay the trail fee!
