Family and friends come together at RECtoberfest

To bring local teens and their friends together, Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation hosted RECtoberfest on Saturday at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park.

Activities at the outdoor event were designed to increase awareness around Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation and increase socialization, physical activity and recreation participation among teenagers in the community, according to a press release.

“I’m really happy with the turnout. We have lots of families out here and it seems the games we put together are pretty popular. Outside of a few wind gusts, the weather has been beautiful,” said Recreation and Events Manager Daniel Bettmann prior to the event.

The free event featured inflatable obstacle courses, miniature golf, airbrush tattoos, a selfie station, yard games and more. Those who attended received a raffle ticket at each activity they participated in to win prize drawings throughout the afternoon.

“The parks and recreation department, the City of Council Bluffs, we want to put on free events like these to get the community out,” Bettman said. “We want to see kids out exercising and using our parks, and events like these help get that message out. We are a resource for our community, for our families in Council Bluffs.”