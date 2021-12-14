First Day Hike 5K planned in Harrison County

Friends of Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Golden Hills RC&D invite the public to join a free First Day 5k Hike on New Year’s Day.

The guided hike will begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 at 2047 145th St. south of Pisgah in Harrison County. Hikers should park along the gravel road, which is approximately 1.5 miles east of Highway 183. The hike will be just over three miles, or roughly 5k, including some challenging terrain through the Pisgah Unit of Loess Hills State Forest.

Following the hike, free refreshments will be available at the Brent S. Olson Memorial Visitor Center located at 206 Polk St. in Pisgah.

The Friends of Loess Hills State Forest & Preparation Canyon State Park is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the Loess Hills State Forest and Preparation Canyon State Park through volunteering, fundraising and other support.

More details, including maps of the location and hiking route, can be found at goldenhillsrcd.org/lhsf or facebook.com/loesshillsfriends.