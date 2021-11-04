First ever Bison Fest to be held at Botna Bend Saturday

To celebrate National Bison Day, Pottawattamie County Conservation will hold its first ever Bison Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Botna Bend Park in Hancock.

Attendees will see Botna Bend’s live bison herd, learn about bison’s role on the prairie and eat local food from Feed Trough. The menu will include bison chili, chicken noodle soup, fries and funnel fries.

“Today, conservation efforts have increased bison herds to 220,000 across the country, but their genetics, ecology and behavior are nowhere near their former glory,” a release said. “At Pottawattamie Conservation we see this every day in our work to restore and maintain prairie ecosystems.”

The event will include activities for the whole family including crafts, bison wool spinning, atlatl and bison chip throwing, hay rack rides, storytelling and bison artifacts.

Bison fest is free with the $3 park entry fee or annual permit. Botna Bend recommends bringing extra cash to donate to Feed Trough -- who is serving food on a freewill donation basis.

Botna Bend Park is located at 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.