Forecast: Hot summer temps continue in the area

The weekend started hot and it will end hot.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, few clouds will move in bringing the temps down into the 60s.

Tuesday afternoon, slight chances for rain and thunderstorms move into the area.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 93.