Forecast: Rain and snow leading up to Thanksgiving Day

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area saw a snowy start to Thanksgiving week and it looks to continue through Wednesday.

Today, highs will be in the upper 40s with a 90% chance of rain in this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain will continue overnight with a 80% chance and a low of 34.

Wednesday has a 20% chance of rain in the morning with partly sunny skies.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: Rain. High near 49. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain. Low around 34. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 7 a.m. and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.