 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Rain and snow leading up to Thanksgiving Day
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Rain and snow leading up to Thanksgiving Day

{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area saw a snowy start to Thanksgiving week and it looks to continue through Wednesday.

Today, highs will be in the upper 40s with a 90% chance of rain in this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain will continue overnight with a 80% chance and a low of 34.

Wednesday has a 20% chance of rain in the morning with partly sunny skies.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: Rain. High near 49. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain. Low around 34. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 7 a.m. and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you're heading back to the gym during COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert