Forecast: Rain returns to the area, chances continue through Wednesday

Make to sure to grab an umbrella when leaving the house today.
With an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see rain with highs in the mid 60s. Up to half an inch is expected.
Tonight, showers continue with a low of 51, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Rain chances continue through Wednesday, but temps will climb into the 70s throughout the weekend.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m., then showers likely between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 65. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.