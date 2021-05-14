Forecast: Rain returns to the area, chances continue through Wednesday

Make to sure to grab an umbrella when leaving the house today.

With an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see rain with highs in the mid 60s. Up to half an inch is expected.

Tonight, showers continue with a low of 51, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Rain chances continue through Wednesday, but temps will climb into the 70s throughout the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m., then showers likely between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. High near 65. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

