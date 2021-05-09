Forecast: Rainy, windy and cloudy

This morning, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some showers before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Today, highs will be in the mid 50s with cloudy skies. High winds from the north could reach 25 mph at times.

Clouds continue overnight with temps falling into the 40s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.