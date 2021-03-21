Forecast: Sun to end the weekend, rain to begin the week

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area — over two inches of rain is possible through Wednesday.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. South winds could gusts as high as 38 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, temps will drop into the 40s and rain moves into the area mostly after 7 p.m. Rain chances continue through Tuesday night, with possibilities for snow Wednesday morning.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: A 50% chance of rain, mainly after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Rain. High near 53. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

