Forecast: Sunny and warm in Council Bluffs

Highs continue to trend upward through Thursday in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, the area will see sunny skies with a high of 92, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down to 69 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday is expected to have a high of 94 and on Thursday, a high of 96.

A slight chance of storms move into the area Thursday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.