Forecast: Sunny and warm in Council Bluffs

Highs continue to trend upward through Thursday in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Today, the area will see sunny skies with a high of 92, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down to 69 with mostly clear skies.
Wednesday is expected to have a high of 94 and on Thursday, a high of 96.
A slight chance of storms move into the area Thursday night.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.