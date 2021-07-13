Forecast: Sunny and warm today, rain chances tonight

Sunny skies continue today for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

This afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 80s according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts from the south could gust as high as 16 mph at times.

Tonight, rain moves into the area with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Lows will drop into the 70s.

Chances for showers continue through Sunday.

The upcoming forecast for the week:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.