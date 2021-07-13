 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Sunny and warm today, rain chances tonight
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Sunny and warm today, rain chances tonight

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunny skies continue today for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

This afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 80s according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts from the south could gust as high as 16 mph at times.

Tonight, rain moves into the area with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Lows will drop into the 70s.

Chances for showers continue through Sunday.

The upcoming forecast for the week:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

10 minutes of exercise twice a week may help prevent Alzheimer’s

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert