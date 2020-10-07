 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny skies and 80-degree temps to finish the week
Forecast: Sunny skies and 80-degree temps to finish the week

Temps are expected to stay in the 80s through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Today will be sunny with a high of 83, before dropping down to 54 overnight with clear skies.

On Thursday, winds will pick from the south with gusts as high as 23 mph.

The upcoming forecast for the week:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 54. East wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

