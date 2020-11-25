Forecast: Sunny skies expected for Thanksgiving

A wintry mix of rain and snow is expected through most of the day today.

Highs will be in the mid 40s by the afternoon with a 50% chance of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 29 with mostly clear skies.

Thanksgiving will have sunny skies with a high of 50.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 10 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Sunny, high near 47.