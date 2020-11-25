Forecast: Sunny skies expected for Thanksgiving

A wintry mix of rain and snow is expected through most of the day today.
Highs will be in the mid 40s by the afternoon with a 50% chance of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 29 with mostly clear skies.
Thanksgiving will have sunny skies with a high of 50.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 10 a.m. and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind around 6 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday: Sunny, high near 47.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!