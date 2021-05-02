Forecast: Sunny skies followed by rain and high winds

Today will be last day of 80 degree temps in the Council Bluffs-Omaha are for a while.

High winds today, and rain beginning overnight will cool the temps down.

High winds will impact the area though Monday with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 81, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight has an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low of 55.

Rain continues on Monday with a 50% chance of showers. During the week temps will drop into the 60s.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.