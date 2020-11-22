 Skip to main content
Forecast: Sunny today, cloudy tomorrow
Today looks to be the last sunny day until Wednesday for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Highs will in the 50s this afternoon, with sunny skies and a northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down into the 20s with mostly clear skies.

Monday and Tuesday have chances for rain with cloudy skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light south southeast wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

