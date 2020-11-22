Forecast: Sunny today, cloudy tomorrow

Today looks to be the last sunny day until Wednesday for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Highs will in the 50s this afternoon, with sunny skies and a northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down into the 20s with mostly clear skies.

Monday and Tuesday have chances for rain with cloudy skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light south southeast wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.