Forecast: Sunny weekend ahead, possible rain tonight

Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, but high winds could make it feel cooler.

Today, wind gusts could reach as high a 20 mph from the south, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy bringing in some rain chances to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

The low will be 66, with a 60% chance for rain, mainly before 1 a.m.

The upcoming forecast in the Council Bluffs area:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.