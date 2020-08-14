You are the owner of this article.
Forecast: Sunny weekend ahead, possible rain tonight
top story

Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, but high winds could make it feel cooler.

Today, wind gusts could reach as high a 20 mph from the south, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy bringing in some rain chances to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

The low will be 66, with a 60% chance for rain, mainly before 1 a.m.

The upcoming forecast in the Council Bluffs area:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

