Forecast: Sunny weekend ahead, possible rain tonight

Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, but high winds could make it feel cooler.
Today, wind gusts could reach as high a 20 mph from the south, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, will be mostly cloudy bringing in some rain chances to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
The low will be 66, with a 60% chance for rain, mainly before 1 a.m.
The upcoming forecast in the Council Bluffs area:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
