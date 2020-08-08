Forecast: Temps back in the 90s

Highs are back in the 90s with temps reaching 91 by this afternoon.

Today will have sunny skies, with a southeast wind from 9 to 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.

Sunday will be hot with a high near 94.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.