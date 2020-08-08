Forecast: Temps back in the 90s

Highs are back in the 90s with temps reaching 91 by this afternoon.
Today will have sunny skies, with a southeast wind from 9 to 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.
Sunday will be hot with a high near 94.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
