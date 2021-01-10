Forecast: Temps to warm up starting Monday

A high of 33 is expected for today, but starting on Monday, highs will be in the 40s.
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will have patchy fog this morning before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down into the lower 20s.
Monday will be sunny with a high of 40.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.