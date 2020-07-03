Fourth of July: A look at police, fire calls with safety tips for humans, pets

From June 1 to July 1, the Council Bluffs Police Department responded to 217 calls related to fireworks, compared to 210 during the same timespan in 2019, according to data provided by the department.

“The big things are the safety factors, making sure that people are following guidelines set by the state for use, the council’s guidelines for when they can be used,” Police Chief Tim Carmody said.

Carmody noted citations can be few and far between on fireworks calls because, “We need to see it, or someone willing to be a witness. Other than that it’s working through the calls as we can, it becomes difficult. It is difficult to enforce.”

Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said there have been few, if any calls to the Fire Department about fireworks in the lead up to the Fourth of July.

“We get a better set of numbers after the season,” Ford said. “It seems things increase when we get into the actual legal shoot dates.”

Claudia Bohn, communications and public relations director for Methodist Health System, said Jennie Edmundson Hospital has treated and released one person for an eye injury this fireworks season.