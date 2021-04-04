From river to river, RV sales surge amid pandemic travel limitations

“Having a young kiddo and really just seeing that she was spending way too much time on technology, we just wanted her to be outside more” and appreciate nature, Emily Michener said. “We were thinking of things that we could do that are COVID-friendly. And with a 3-year-old, there really wasn’t much of anything.”

Across the state, RV sales experts say the market has seen record sales in the time of coronavirus, providing the comfort of home with the benefits of the outdoors, with the less of the stress, worry and cost of booking a flight and hotel room in the age of COVID.

Edd Leach, owner of Leach Camper Sales in Council Bluffs, said RVs and trailers have been in short supply since April 2020 for reasons that include more buyers and a manufacturing industry that has been hampered by the pandemic.

“Sales slowed down a lot in March last year, but by mid-April, things started to get really robust and sales really took off,” Leach said. “But factories would be shut down after workers tested positive. Supplies were not easy to replenish, and they’re still not. There is definitely more demand than there is supply.”

John Dresselhaus, president of US Adventure RV in Davenport, said more people are wanting to travel as a family unit.