Governor's Volunteer Awards to be presented online this year

The 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Awards will be announced during a virtual special recognition ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on July 14.

The ceremony will feature remarks by Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, according to a press release from Volunteer Iowa.

“Reaching out and lending a helping hand is at the core of who we are as Iowans,” Reynolds said in the press release. “For 37 years, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program has recognized those with a deep commitment to serving their communities in unique and meaningful ways. It’s truly an honor to recognize their work and convey the gratitude of our state.”

More than 790 awards will be presented during the ceremony. It is estimated that more than 265 communities in Iowa were served by this year’s honorees. Go to volunteeriowa.org/awards for information on how to view the ceremony.

Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor’s Volunteer Award program, now in its 37th year, provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.

More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.

