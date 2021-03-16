Hikes for little ones to begin in April

Starting April 3, youngsters can head to Botna Bend Park in Hancock or Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek for a self-guided hike full of activities.

Botna Bend Park, 42926 Mahogany Road, will offer hikes through April 30 on a nature trail near the bison pen. Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, will offer hikes through April 12 on the Fox Run Ridge trail.

“Activities at each park will be posted along a .25 to .3 mile stretch of trail for your enjoyment,” a press release said. “This is an ‘out and back’ hike, once you reach the end of the trail you turn around and head back to the trailhead, making a .5 to .6 mile round-trip hike.”

Hikers are welcome to begin the adventures during regular park hours, the release said. Hours for the Hitchcock Nature Center are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and for Botna Bend Park it’s 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

These hikes are geared towards those ages 3 to 5. The event is free to park users with purchase of park admission or a current Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation membership.

For more information visit pottconservation.com or call 712-545-3283.

