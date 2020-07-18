Hitchcock Nature Center hosts 'A Land Ethic Workshop: Monarch Migration'

Part of the class will be indoors and the rest of it will be out on the trails at Hitchcock, said Biodrowski.

Participants will also take to the Hitchcock trails for a hike and field work as they explore the signs of the season before ending the day with a song, the press release stated.

Cost for the program is $15 per person, and this includes admission for all on-site programs at the park.

The exhibit gallery is still closed until further notice, said Jeff Franco, operations supervisor at Hitchcock Nature Center.

This program is designed to offer knowledge about the natural world and is intended for individuals 14 or older. No previous knowledge or experience required.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. You can register and find more information online at bit.ly/2ZyKLnB.

Other programs that are happening include Wild Wanderers, Little Tike Hike and a night sky event.

We have our Little Tike Hike, which is a self-guided hike geared towards families with young learners, a new one is posted the first Saturday of the month through December, said Biodrowski.