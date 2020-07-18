Hitchcock Nature Center hosts 'A Land Ethic Workshop: Monarch Migration'

Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek, is offering a class with instructor Ron Cisar on Aug. 15 at 9 a.m., as part of their “A Land Ethic Workshop” series.
The nature center partially reopened on June 11, and has been slowly opening more areas after being closed on March 17.
According to a press release, the class is to celebrate the life and legacy of famous naturalist and philosopher Aldo Leopold and focus on his essay “Green Pasture.”
Like many other places, the nature center will have guidelines in place to keep everyone safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I have been working with Ron to get his program ready to go for a COVID-19 world,” said Michelle Biodrowski, naturalist for Pottawattamie Conservation. “We will be asking participants to follow the guidelines released by the CDC and our county health department.”
Participants will be required to wear face masks indoors, social distance at six feet and use hand sanitizer.
According to the website, participants will learn:
- Insect species of western Iowa
- More about the annual migration of the monarch butterfly
- Butterfly tagging techniques
- Nature’s changes that you can watch for during August
Part of the class will be indoors and the rest of it will be out on the trails at Hitchcock, said Biodrowski.
Participants will also take to the Hitchcock trails for a hike and field work as they explore the signs of the season before ending the day with a song, the press release stated.
Cost for the program is $15 per person, and this includes admission for all on-site programs at the park.
The exhibit gallery is still closed until further notice, said Jeff Franco, operations supervisor at Hitchcock Nature Center.
This program is designed to offer knowledge about the natural world and is intended for individuals 14 or older. No previous knowledge or experience required.
Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. You can register and find more information online at bit.ly/2ZyKLnB.
Other programs that are happening include Wild Wanderers, Little Tike Hike and a night sky event.
We have our Little Tike Hike, which is a self-guided hike geared towards families with young learners, a new one is posted the first Saturday of the month through December, said Biodrowski.
Wild Wanderers is the only summer Nature Camp with openings. It’s for fifth and sixth graders, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4-6. Cost is $75 per camper.
The night sky event, Aug. 14. is to watch the annual Perseid Meteor Shower at Hitchcock, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Free with park admission.
For more information about Hitchcock Nature Center visit bit.ly/32oIoWv.
