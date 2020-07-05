Hitchcock Nature Center to host events on prairies, prehistoric jewelry

The event is intended for participants 14 and older with an interest in the natural world, no experience or prior knowledge is required to participate. Pre-registration is required.

Full season registration reserves your spot in each monthly program and includes a copy of “A Sand County Almanac,” a hardbound journal and admission to the park for all on-site programs. Participants do not need to attend every session to enjoy this programming series.

And at 11:30 a.m. July 18, naturalist and experienced native earth skills practitioner Dustin Clayton will introduce attendees to the the art & craft of the prehistoric jeweler.

“This unique event will explore natural materials & ethical interaction with the landscape during a guided hike through Iowa’s beautiful Loess Hills at Hitchcock Nature Center followed by a demonstration of jewelry making techniques and styles,” Pottawattamie County Conservation said in a release.

This program is being presented as part of the park’s adult education programming and participants must be 16 or older. The program costs $10 per person and includes park admission. Pre-registration is required by July 15 as space is limited.