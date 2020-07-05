Hitchcock Nature Center to host events on prairies, prehistoric jewelry

Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek has a number of programs coming up this month.
And the fun is already underway.
Families with youngsters are invited to hit the trails for a self-guided Little Tike Hike full of “fun nature learning” at the park available during regular hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., through July 13, Pottawattamie County Conservation said in a release.
The center has posted activities along Badger Ridge Trail to help learners age 3 to 5 experience nature in a new way.
“Activities are posted along a .3 mile stretch of trail for your enjoyment” for the “out and back” hike that stretches a little more than a half-mile round-trip, the release said.
From the release: To start a Little Tike Hike adventure, head to the Badger Ridge Trailhead located in the main parking area at Hitchcock Nature Center near the Loess Hills Lodge. Enter through the main park gates and follow the road past the playground, around the curve, past the barn & up the hill to the large parking lot.
The Badger Ridge trailhead is located on the south side of the parking area & is marked with a large wooden trailhead structure featuring a park map and brochures.
Participants must purchase a $3 per vehicle daily park pass with exact change or check at the campground paybox or front gate paybox, or have a valid Pottawattamie Conservation membership to enter the park. To purchase a membership, go to pottawattamieconservationfoundation.com.
Hitchcock is also hosting its A Land Ethic Workshop series. On July 11, instructor Ron Cisar will lead a celebration of the life and legacy of famous naturalist and philosopher Aldo Leopold.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center.
The program will focus on Leopold’s essay “Prairie Birthday” and will feature guest speaker Chad Graeve, natural resource specialist, Pottawattamie County Conservation said in a release.
Participants in the program session will study and learn to identify plant species of Iowa’s prairie & woodland ecosystems, conduct a quadrant study of area biodiversity, learn to use a dichotomous key, discover nature’s changes that you can watch for during the month of July and more. Participants will also take to the Hitchcock trails for a short hike to explore the signs of the season before ending the day with a song.
Pottawattamie Conservation said it has reduced the number of program participant spots available because of COVID-19. All participants are asked to maintain recommended social distancing when possible. Staff will be wearing masks when social distancing is not possible and masks are recommended for participants as well.
The program costs $10 per person per session and includes admission to the park for all on-site programs. Participants may opt to register for the entire 10 program,eight class A Land Ethic Workshop series for $75 per person.
The event is intended for participants 14 and older with an interest in the natural world, no experience or prior knowledge is required to participate. Pre-registration is required.
Full season registration reserves your spot in each monthly program and includes a copy of “A Sand County Almanac,” a hardbound journal and admission to the park for all on-site programs. Participants do not need to attend every session to enjoy this programming series.
And at 11:30 a.m. July 18, naturalist and experienced native earth skills practitioner Dustin Clayton will introduce attendees to the the art & craft of the prehistoric jeweler.
“This unique event will explore natural materials & ethical interaction with the landscape during a guided hike through Iowa’s beautiful Loess Hills at Hitchcock Nature Center followed by a demonstration of jewelry making techniques and styles,” Pottawattamie County Conservation said in a release.
This program is being presented as part of the park’s adult education programming and participants must be 16 or older. The program costs $10 per person and includes park admission. Pre-registration is required by July 15 as space is limited.
Participants should note this program will be held at Hitchcock Nature Center and will include pedestrian travel over difficult terrain. This program will be held outdoors, rain or shine. Water bottles, bug spray and sunblock are all recommended, “please dress for the weather & wear appropriate footwear,” the release said. Students may also find it helpful to bring a notebook and pen for use during the program.
For questions not answered online, please call 712-545-3283, reservations will not be taken over the phone. This event is not pet friendly; please leave your dogs at home. Service animals are always welcome.
To register for events at Hitchcock, go to pottcoconservation.com. Hitchcock is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.