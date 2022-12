From left, Evelyn Mitchell, 5; Felix Doubet, 6; and Greta Urban, 4; take a hike during a session of the Wildlings day camp at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. All week, about two dozen kids made the trek to Hitchcock to take part in the camp and learn about native animals of the area through education, hands-on activities and nature hikes. Mammals, insects, birds, amphibians and reptiles were the themes each day this week.