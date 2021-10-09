Hitchcock raptor group to celebrate anniversary

Hitchcock HawkWatch volunteer group celebrates its 30th anniversary this month with a HawkWatch celebration Oct. 17.

The celebration will feature live raptors, presentations from world-traveled wildlife photographer Ty Smedes and educational programming from this year’s Hawk Counter, Caleb Strand.

“HawkWatch members spend hundreds of hours every fall banding, observing and recording an average of 13,000 raptors to better understand how species are impacted by climate change, habitat loss, poisoning and disease,” a press release said. “Monitoring changes to raptor populations is important because it’s a strong indicator of ecological health.”

Even though birds of prey are at the top of the food chain, populations have continued to decline.

The group has recorded the migration of hundreds of thousands of birds of prey since 1991.