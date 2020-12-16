Ice Safety: Iowa DNR talks winter fishing

Though recent freezing temperatures have forced seasonal anglers to hang up their gear, the sheet of ice getting thicker by the day on area lakes and ponds will soon pave way to fishermen who prefer braving the elements for their catch.
“Many of us can’t wait to get out on the ice each winter,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of fisheries for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, through a provided statement. “Ice fishing is a fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever.”
The DNR recommends a minimum of 4 inches of clear ice for fishing and at least 5 inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.
“Check ice thickness as you make your way to your favorite fishing spot,” Larscheid said. “Ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake. Trust your instincts – if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.”
Early ice offers an excellent chance for success, according to a news release from the DNR. If fish are finicky, cut a series of holes and spend 15 minutes at each hole while using light line and small baits.
Though on its face catching a limit may seem like the primary goal on the ice, priority No. 1 in reality is doing everything in one’s power to not crash through the ice into frigid waters that can cause hypothermia in a matter of minutes.
In an effort to spread safety awareness, the DNR this week released ice safety tips and recommendations. First and foremost, DNR representatives want people to remember that no ice is 100% safe and that there’s an inherent risk by stepping foot onto any frozen body of water.
Should an angler decide to venture onto ice, he or she should always be accompanied by somebody else who can act as a safety net if something goes wrong.
Support Local Journalism
“If the worst should happen, someone will be there to call for help or to help rescue,” the release says.
Other ice-safety tips include:
Being aware that new ice is usually stronger than old ice.
Letting one or more people knowing where you are going and what your anticipated time of return is.
Check ice thickness as you go out — there could be pockets of thin ice or places where ice recently formed.
Avoid off-colored snow or ice, it’s usually a sign of weakness.
The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process.
Bring along hand warmers, ice cleats to help prevent falls, ice picks to help you crawl out of the water if you fall in, a life jacket, a floating safety rope, a whistle to call for help, a basic first aid kit and extra dry clothes, including a pair of gloves.
For more information, those with questions are encouraged to contact Larscheid at 515-201-3376. The DNR’s fishing report also includes ice conditions and is available at iowadnr.gov/fishing/fishing-reports.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!