Ice Safety: Iowa DNR talks winter fishing

Though recent freezing temperatures have forced seasonal anglers to hang up their gear, the sheet of ice getting thicker by the day on area lakes and ponds will soon pave way to fishermen who prefer braving the elements for their catch.

“Many of us can’t wait to get out on the ice each winter,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of fisheries for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, through a provided statement. “Ice fishing is a fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever.”

The DNR recommends a minimum of 4 inches of clear ice for fishing and at least 5 inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.

“Check ice thickness as you make your way to your favorite fishing spot,” Larscheid said. “Ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake. Trust your instincts – if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.”

Early ice offers an excellent chance for success, according to a news release from the DNR. If fish are finicky, cut a series of holes and spend 15 minutes at each hole while using light line and small baits.