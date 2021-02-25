Iowa Department of Natural Resources issues mid-winter tips for boaters

Surprising as it may seem, February is not a busy boating month in Iowa. But it is a good time to clean and inspect important boats and boating equipment so its ready to go when the snow and ice finally disappear.
Take time to clean and inspect lifejackets ahead of boating season
Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said it’s important to regularly examining lifejackets for wear and tear.
“Lifejackets get tossed around, spend time in the water and sun, and are stuffed under seats and in other available storage. They get dirty and beat up. This is a good time of year to get them out and give them a little TLC,” she said.
She recommended each lifejacket be visually inspected for any rips or tears and ensure all straps and buckles work properly and not frayed. Inflatable lifejackets should be free of any cracks or pin holes in the plastic bladder, the CO2 cartridge sealed and stored in temperatures above freezing.
“All lifejackets should be stored in a cool, dry location to prevent mold or mildew,” Stocker said.
Cleaning: To clean and disinfect inherently buoyant lifejackets, toss them in a front-loading washing machine with liquid detergent and run gentle cycle with cold water. Make sure all flaps and straps are fastened before washing to avoid damage. Hang to dry in a well-ventilated area.
To clean and disinfect inflatable lifejackets – first, ensure the inflator is disarmed. Do not dry clean, use chlorine bleach or apply heat. Do not machine launder inflatables – hand wash or sponge down in soapy water near 140 degrees or as hot as you can stand. Be careful of burns when hand washing, taking care not to submerge the inflator. Rinse in clean water and hang to dry on a plastic coat hanger.
Mild over the counter spray disinfectants may also be used on both types of lifejackets. The material used in lifejackets is consistent with most sports equipment so surface sprays that do not saturate fabrics may be used. Always store fully dried lifejackets in warm, dry well ventilated places out of direct sunlight.
It’s time for a midwinter boat checkup
A midwinter visit to check on the boat — no matter if stored ashore in a backyard or a marina parking lot — is a wise thing to do. Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) has four tips to ensure there are no surprises at spring commissioning.
Water is bad. The number-one concern for any boat in long-term winter storage is water. It can’t be allowed in, but if it does, the water needs a way out. Check the boat’s winter cover to ensure it still allows rain and heavy snow loads to easily shed away from the boat. Small boats should have the drain plug removed. A tight-fitting winter cover will also help keep out the critters, including raccoons, feral cats and muskrats, whose damage boat insurance policies generally do not cover.
Take it home. If you forgot to bring home life jackets when you put the boat away in the fall, it’s best to do it now. That includes throwable devices you keep near the helm. Lifejackets will last longer and stay cleaner. Store in a dry location at home. Signal flares can be kept aboard if they are in location not affected by moisture. Some handheld air horns can leave a not-easy-to-remove rust ring when stored in their upright position. Both signal devices can be put into zip top freezer bags. Other common items left on the boat during winter storage are liquid cleaners that can burst open during the freeze/thaw cycle and food, which draw vermin.
Air it out. Try to ventilate the boat, which will help keep mold and mildew at bay. If the boat is closed tightly and doesn’t have ventilation, use desiccants — often sold in bucket type containers — in cuddy cabins or living space below. Follow the manufacturer instructions and you should be able keep a fairly dry boat making spring cleanup easier and preserving the boat’s value.
Be safe. There may be ice and snow this time of year. If you need to use a ladder, ensure its firmly planted, always tie it off at the top, and have a friend hold it while ascending/descending. Never move or adjust a jack stand – call the yard for assistance. Tying off a winter cover to jack stands is also a bad idea as the stands could be yanked out from under the boat during high winds.