Iowa DNR announces cooking series, hunting workshop and virtual fishing tournaments

Virtual Outdoor Cooking Series
The Iowa Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Program will host three outdoor cooking classes virtually where participants are encouraged to cook along with the instructors. Classes will be held Sept. 14, Oct. 5 and 19 and there is no fee to participate.
Workshops are geared toward adults but are open to everyone. Participants under 18 are welcome with an adult present.
Classes begin at 5:30 p.m. and last for about 90 minutes. Participants will receive an ingredient list ahead of each session and are encouraged to cook along with the instructors. The relaxed format will allow for participants to ask questions during the class.
The sessions will be led by Christina Roelofs, Naturalist for the Shelby County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Shawnell Richter, and Lydia Goehring, both Dutch oven enthusiasts and BOW instructors. Participants will need to register for each class they plan to attend.
• Part 1: Simple Campfire Recipes, Sept. 14: 5:30 to 7 p.m. — www.register-ed.com/events/view/161916
• Part 2: Sandwich Makers (Pie Irons), Oct. 5: 5:30 to 7 p.m. — register-ed.com/events/view/161918
• Part 3: Dutch Oven Cooking, Oct. 19: 5:30 to 7 p.m. — register-ed.com/events/view/161919
Beyond BOW Virtual Workshop — Smoke on the Water: An Introduction to Smoking Fish and Game from the banks of the Mississippi River
A Beyond BOW virtual workshop will demonstrate how anyone can successfully smoke fish and game, even those with little to no experience smoking meat. The workshop will cover the equipment available along with tips and tricks to create some amazing flavors. Although this class is tailored towards the beginner, there will be information for all skill levels.
• Sept. 19: 1 to 2:30 p.m. — register-ed.com/events/view/161914
Learn to Hunt program opens registration for virtual waterfowl hunting workshop
The Iowa DNR is offering a free virtual workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook waterfowl to individuals who have little to no waterfowl hunting experience.
This virtual workshop consists of two separate online knowledge and skills building sessions with instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient waterfowl hunters.
“For those interested in the challenge of waterfowl hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein or red meat, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.
Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting waterfowl such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, decoys and calling and how to field dress, clean and cook waterfowl.
The course is split into two sessions geared for participants 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space online will be limited so register right way to ensure your spot. Course One will be held Sept. 3 and cover waterfowl habitat and identification, hunting regulations and calling techniques.
Course Two will be held Sept. 10 and cover hunting equipment, decoy spreads, cleaning and cooking. Participants can sign up for either or both courses. For more information and to begin the registration process please visit:
Course 1: Sept. 3 — register-ed.com/events/view/161726
Course 2: Sept 10 — register-ed.com/events/view/161728
The program is provided through a partnership with Delta Waterfowl and the Iowa DNR. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.
Virtual fishing tournaments added to Iowa DNR special events applications
Based on overwhelming support received during public comment in March, Iowa DNR is expanding the definition of fishing tournaments to include virtual fishing tournaments.
Anglers photograph and release fish upon catching during a virtual fishing tournament, also known as a catch-photo-release tournament, instead of keeping them in a live well like a traditional fishing tournament.
Two types of virtual fishing tournaments will be offered. An aggregated virtual fishing tournament is similar to a traditional fishing tournament with participants gathering at one location at the same time. A distributed virtual fishing tournament, usually organized as an online contest, occurs on multiple bodies of water and can last up to a year (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31). Only five or or fewer participants may be present on any one body of water at the same time.
Go to the Iowa DNR Special Events Application System to schedule a virtual fishing tournament. Aggregated virtual fishing tournaments are permitted the same as traditional tournaments. Distributed virtual tournaments need a special events permit, but the application fee has been waived.
