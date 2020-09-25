Iowa DNR, others celebrate groundbreaking of Lake Manawa campground

On a perfect afternoon, state and local leaders took the ceremonial first step toward returning camping to Lake Manawa State Park.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources held a groundbreaking for a roughly $3.3 million, 40 full-service site campground west of the beach at the Council Bluffs Park.
“This will be a wonderful campground,” said DNR Parks Bureau Chief Todd Coffelt. “We’re excited.”
During remarks to a crowd of about 40 people, Coffelt noted Iowa is celebrating 100 years of state parks. The milestone has been marked in a different way than expected — as with everything, the COVID-19 pandemic led to event cancelations and changing plans — but it’s been successful nonetheless. Coffelt said during the first six months of the year, parks saw about a million more visitors compared to the same timeframe a year ago.
“Which has been consistent with every park. This is a busy park,” he told the crowd, noting its location in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area.
Coffelt and others noted the new campground has been years in the making. The old, outdated campground at Manawa closed in November 2015.
“There were a lot of different options, a lot of obstacles,” Friends of Lake Manawa President Tom Braddy said of the effort. “It took a while, but in a good way. We considered a few options before deciding on this location. And this is the location that makes the most sense.”
The campground will be west on the lake of the beach, allowing easy access to not only the beach, but the adjacent Dream Playground, as well.
According to project information and specifications from the DNR, the campground will consist entirely of sites with water, electric and sewer hookups available for recreational vehicles, with the sites also offering concrete slabs. The grounds will have a concrete parking lot, along with a bathroom with shower area.
And the location provides a space for great views, Braddy said.
“Beautiful sunsets. And sunrises when you get up in the morning,” he told the Nonpareil. “It’s going to be an absolute gem.”
“We’re very excited about what will be happening here behind us,” Braddy said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “The legend says Manawa means a place of peace and comfort. We’re so happy with what we’ve accomplished here.”
Friends of Lake Manawa organization works to preserve and continuously improve the park, according to the organization’s website. Braddy said the group serves as a voice and advocate for the community in park matters.
Iowa DNR Director Kayla Lyon told the crowd “this has been a long time coming.”
“Lake Manawa is one of the most popular parks in the state,” she said, noting the beach, playground, trails and other amenities, along with the ongoing lake restoration process improving water quality. “The combination of features here will make it a destination. This is a great example of work aligning with our mission of protecting and enhancing natural areas.”
Construction of the campground will begin soon. Coffelt said he expects the space to open in September 2021, slightly later than what he thought possible when discussing the project with the Nonpareil in late August.
The cost will be covered by DNR parks infrastructure funds, Iowa Department of Transportation parks, institutional funds and federal funds.
“We’ll be able to be here in a year for a ribbon cutting,” Coffelt told the crowd.
