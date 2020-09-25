Iowa DNR, others celebrate groundbreaking of Lake Manawa campground

The campground will be west on the lake of the beach, allowing easy access to not only the beach, but the adjacent Dream Playground, as well.

According to project information and specifications from the DNR, the campground will consist entirely of sites with water, electric and sewer hookups available for recreational vehicles, with the sites also offering concrete slabs. The grounds will have a concrete parking lot, along with a bathroom with shower area.

And the location provides a space for great views, Braddy said.

“Beautiful sunsets. And sunrises when you get up in the morning,” he told the Nonpareil. “It’s going to be an absolute gem.”

“We’re very excited about what will be happening here behind us,” Braddy said during the groundbreaking ceremony. “The legend says Manawa means a place of peace and comfort. We’re so happy with what we’ve accomplished here.”

Friends of Lake Manawa organization works to preserve and continuously improve the park, according to the organization’s website. Braddy said the group serves as a voice and advocate for the community in park matters.

Iowa DNR Director Kayla Lyon told the crowd “this has been a long time coming.”