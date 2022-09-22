Iowa DNR to host public meetings on chronic wasting disease

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host three meetings throughout the state in October to provide an update to the public on chronic wasting disease surveillance and management efforts.

The closest meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Glenwood American Legion Hall, 104 N. Vine St. (For disability accommodations, contact 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY 800-735-7942 or webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov.)

Tissue samples collected during the 2021-22 surveillance season resulted in deer testing positive in both Fremont and Greene Counties — the first time deer tested positive for the always fatal disease in these counties. In addition to Fremont and Greene Counties, deer have tested positive in 10 other Iowa counties since 2013.

“Hunters and landowners play vital roles in the successful management of this disease in Iowa,” said Tyler Harms, deer program leader for the Iowa DNR. “These meetings are an opportunity for local hunters, landowners, and citizens to learn more about chronic wasting disease, what the DNR is doing to monitor and manage the disease in Iowa, and, most importantly, to ask questions.”

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease belonging to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies or prion diseases. It attacks the brain of infected deer causing the animal to lose weight, display abnormal behavior, lose body functions and die. It is always fatal to the infected animal.

To learn more about chronic wasting disease, including the DNR surveillance and management efforts, visit iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Deer-Hunting/Deer-Health/Chronic-Wasting-Disease.