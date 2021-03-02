Iowa’s newest theme park taking shape

WATERLOO — Iowa’s newest theme park is rising from a former farm field south of Waterloo.

The purple supports and tracks of a roller coaster soar above the snow-covered ground, and buildings are beginning to spring up as construction workers continue to labor through the winter.

Work is projected to continue through 2021, and the Lost Island Theme Park remains on track for a 2022 grand opening, according to officials.

“It’s going to be a huge asset for the city,” said Tavis Hall, executive director for Experience Waterloo.

Even though it will only be open for a few months out of the year, the attraction is expected to be a large boost for the Cedar Valley economy.

Hall said the total economic impact will be about $32 million a year once open, according to a study undertaken in 2019. That includes $6 million for food and beverage, $5 million for retail, $4 million for overnight lodging and $2 million for recreation, he said.

“Most folks, when they come from out of town, they are going to make a weekend out of it and stop at restaurants,” Hall said.