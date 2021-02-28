Iowa Western helps train area workers

Iowa Western Community College provides on-campus and online instruction to more than 6,000 students per year and gives many of them hands-on experience performing skills they will need for the career they are seeking — whether it’s welding or health care.

But Iowa Western provides instruction to a lot more people than that.

The college also provides training to thousands of new employees at area industries, workers who need to learn new skills, apprentices and some of the managers who supervise employees and operations at both blue- and white-collar businesses.

“I think economic development — growing businesses, working with businesses in our community — is a vital mission to what Iowa Western does,” President Daniel Kinney said.

The training is an important asset to the community, according to Mayor Matt Walsh.

“A lot of people get into business because they have a specialty or a particular area of expertise,” he said. “Anytime you can help educate them so they can have a higher degree of success, that’s valuable.”

The training can provide people with the skill set they need to succeed, Walsh said.