Lake Manawa State Park opens new campground

The new campground at Iowa's Lake Manawa State Park has opened.

The 40-campsite campground features modern amenities including full hook-up campsites, a shower house and a paved walking trail connecting the campground to the beach and Dreamland Playground. It also features a gated entrance to access the campground.

The old campground was closed in 2015 and was reconstructed as a picnic area with a large pavilion in 2017, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

"It was dated and needed a lot of upgrading," said Michelle Reining, the DNR's Southwest District supervisor. "We closed the old one and then the new one in the new location was in the works ever since."

The new campground is in a more centralized location, closer to the playground and the swimming beach.

A registration building at the campground gate provides online and telephone reservation information for those who come to the park looking for a site. Campers will receive a four-digit access code to open the gate and enter the campground.

All 40 campsites are available for online reservations; walk-in sites will not be an option.

“Lake Manawa is the third Iowa state park to offer 100% reservable campsites,” said Sherry Arntzen, chief of the DNR's Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau. “Campers have been pleased with the flexibility and convenience it provides and we are excited to offer this feature and for campers to enjoy this beautiful new campground.”

With 100% reservable sites, availability is known in real time. Campers can search and book sites online before leaving home, on the way to the park or at the campground.

Reservations can be made from April 15 to Oct. 15 until 9 p.m. the day of arrival online at iowastateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling the reservation call center at 877-427-2757 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The call center is closed on Sundays.

“Having the 100% reservable and same day reservations actually gives our customers more flexibility,” Reining said. “Lake Manawa is located right between two interstates. Travelers coming down the road can get out their phone and see, 'Oh, yep, Lake Manawa has a campground available.' They can reserve it then and know they have a camp site.”

The process also makes it easier for campers to book a site three months ahead of time, or check if sites are available on a whim.

Customers will no longer need to fill out the paper walk-in registration forms or pay with cash or check; all reservations will require a credit card payment online or over the phone. Customers can still pay by check if the reservation is made through the call center and made at least 21 days in advance.

Construction began on the campground in fall 2020. It officially opened on June 1.

Reining said that so far, feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

“They like the nice, big, wide sites; the concrete pads and having access to the playground and beach right there,” she said. “The only negative I’ve heard is no trees. That’s just part of any new construction, unfortunately. We’ll be planting some trees in the near future.”

James Thomas, a Council Bluffs resident who just spent the last week at the new campground, provided a review in the Council Bluffs Chat group on Facebook.

"The campground was full with not only RV campers, but there were several tent campers," he said. "The campsites are huge, you are not packed in on top of one another."

The amateur photographer said wildlife was everywhere.

"Sitting under the canopy relaxed in the shade, you could hear the barred owls calling one another in the mornings and evenings," Thomas said. "A short walk down a trail and you would see them. Every afternoon I watched an eagle, a vulture and a kestrel flying or roosting in the trees. The trees were full song birds."

Out-of-state user permits required for Lake Manawa, Waubonsie state parks

The Iowa Legislature has extended the out-of-state user permit requirement for Lake Manawa and Waubonsie state parks through Dec. 31, 2025. The law also changes the expiration date for annual permits from one year from the date of purchase, to the end of the calendar year.

Annual permits purchased Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022, will be honored into 2023, expiring one year from purchase date. Annual permits purchased starting July 1 will be valid until the end of 2022.

The daily permit for out-of-state visitors costs $5 and an annual permit is $40. Daily passes can be purchased at pay stations throughout the park. Those with a campsite reservation do not need the out-of-state user permit.

More information can be found at iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/Nonresident-Vehicle-Entrance-Permits.