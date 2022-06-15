Lakin Family Park now open

The Charles E. Lakin YMCA celebrated the grand opening of the Lakin Family Park Wednesday morning. The park is connected to the existing YMCA facility at 235 Harmony St., built as a public space for use by both YMCA members and the general community as a place of gathering and recreation during YMCA operational hours.

The park includes a covered pavilion, sport courts, walking path, green space, play features and additional parking. Traditional YMCA programming, including outdoor fitness classes, sport practices and summer day camp activities will be held in the park, but the community is also encouraged to enjoy a game of pick-up basketball or have fun on the play features.

“The Lakin Family Park will be a place where people of all ages and backgrounds come together,” said Leo McIntosh, Vice President of Iowa Operations for the YMCA of Greater Omaha. “I can see kids running through the park while their parents and grandparents walk the path or connect under the shade of the pavilion.”

The Charles E. Lakin YMCA opened in 2017, and since then there has been a need for outdoor space to better serve our Council Bluffs community, said Rebecca Deterding, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Omaha. This park aims to address that need.

“We are so grateful for the lead gifts from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation and the Iowa West Foundation,” Deterding said. “Their generosity launched this project before the pandemic and inspired several other donors and community leaders to get involved."

The YMCA is hosting a free summer series at the Lakin Family Park, with the first event -- an outdoor showing of "The Sandlot," set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. The community is encouraged to bring a lawn chair and snacks.

For more, find our full story in The Daily Nonpareil on Friday.

