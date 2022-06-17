Lakin Family Park open, to celebrate with summer series

The Charles E. Lakin YMCA celebrated the grand opening of the Lakin Family Park Wednesday morning. The park is connected to the existing YMCA facility at 235 Harmony St., built as a public space for use by both YMCA members and the general community as a place of gathering and recreation during YMCA operational hours.

The park features a covered pavilion, sport courts, walking path, green space, play features and additional parking.

“The Lakin Family Park will be a place where people of all ages and backgrounds come together,” said Leo McIntosh, Vice President of Iowa Operations for the YMCA of Greater Omaha. “I can see kids running through the park while their parents and grandparents walk the path or connect under the shade of the pavilion.”

Traditional YMCA programming, including outdoor fitness classes, sport practices and summer day camp activities will be held in the park — summer camp youth were some of the first to utilize the space — but the community is also encouraged to enjoy a game of pick-up basketball or have fun on the play features.

The Charles E. Lakin YMCA opened in 2017, and since then there has been a need for outdoor space to better serve our Council Bluffs community, said Rebecca Deterding, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Omaha. This park aims to address that need.

The project was largely funded with support from numerous individual donors, as well as a grant money from the Iowa West Foundation.

“We are so grateful for the lead gifts from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation and the Iowa West Foundation,” Deterding said. “Their generosity launched this project before the pandemic and inspired several other donors and community leaders to get involved.”

Project construction kicked off in July 2021 with the removal of Baughn Street, after a group of residents trying to stop the street’s demolition dropped its lawsuit against the city and City Council, who had approved vacating the roadway.

The park also features a meditation area that give tribute to the old St. Patrick’s Church building that once stood in its place.

“The heart of the community is at the core of this project,” Deterding said. That’s is what we do at the Y — we help people reach their full potential, and our facilities are just a tool to help our neighbors reach their goals and aspirations. What a beautiful and intentional extension of our current Y facility.

“I look forward to all the activities sure to come out of this community space.”

The YMCA is hosting a free summer series at the Lakin Family Park, with the first event — an outdoor showing of “The Sandlot,” set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. The community is encouraged to bring a lawn chair and snacks.

The series continues throughout the summer:

Monday, June 20 — Live music at 9:30 a.m. Omaha Street Percussion will perform at the park. Bring your family and lawn chairs and prepare to get swept away by the energy, rhythm and sounds of these talented musicians.

Wednesday, June 29 — Council Bluffs Parks & Recreation will be on site from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a traveling recreation trailer, YMCA youth sports demos and free drinks sponsored by 712 Nutrition.

Friday, July 15 — Free Fitness Friday all day. Bring a friend and enjoy 5:30 a.m. Boot Camp, 9 a.m. yoga in the park, noon 5K run or walk, and 5:30 p.m. fight. Sponsored by Barley’s, all participants receive a free drink coupon.

Saturday, Aug. 13 — H2O Fun in the Sun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Water slides, dunk tank and water balloons, sponsored by Gorilla Car Wash.

For more information, visit metroymca.org/locations/charles-e-lakin-ymca.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.