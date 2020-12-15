 Skip to main content
Learn about living at the International Space Station, Thursday at the C.B. library
Arts & entertainment
How does an astronaut live once they reach the International Space Station?

Well Paul Cirillo will answer that question with his presentation, “Life on the International Space Station,” Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

Those interested can also view the presentation from home over Zoom.

According to a press release from the library, Cirillo is a member of the New Jersey Astronomical Association, a volunteer “ambassador” for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a member of the New Jersey Astronomical Association, which operates the largest public observatory in New Jersey.

From his position as an ambassador for NASA, Cirillo will be able to give an “insider’s view” of life on the International Space Station.

He will discuss what life will be like for the next six months for the astronauts on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. Those include NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

“He can explain how astronauts live and work in space and how the absence of gravity affects the human body,” said the release. “He also shows some breathtaking pictures of the Earth from this orbiting laboratory.”

If you are attending in-person, masks are required. Pre-registration is required whether watching in-person or via Zoom. Call 712-323-7553 ext. 132 to register or for more information.

