Lifeguard shortage leads to Council Bluffs pools open on alternating weeks

Due to a lifeguard shortage, the City of Council Bluff is unable to fully open both Pirate Cove and Katelman water parks this summer, according to a news release from the city.

In order to provide swimming opportunities at both locations, Pirate Cove and Katelman will be open from noon. to 6 p.m. on alternating weeks, beginning Tuesday, May 31. The schedule is as follows:

May 31-June 3 Katelman

June 4-June 10 Pirate Cove

June 11-June 17 Katelman

June 18-June 24 Pirate Cove

June 25-July 1 Katelman

The city is hoping to have hired more lifeguards by July 1, and will extend pool hours at both locations if possible.

Admission at each pool is $5, and $6 if adding the slides at Pirate Cove. Ten-swim punch cards are available for purchase. Season passes are not available for the 2022 season.

Both water parks will be open for Memorial Day weekend with limited hours and a discounted admission price of $2 per person. Pirate Cove will be open on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend from noon to 3 p.m., and Katelman will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservations for group pool parties at both locations will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. The cost is $225 for a group of up to 30 people at Katelman, and $250 at Pirate Cove. Reservations must be made in-person at the pool where you wish to have the party.

To see the available dates for pool parties, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/2164/Katelman-Water-Park or councilbluffs-ia.gov/2165/Pirate-Cove-Water-Park.

Swim lessons will be available only at Katelman during its open weeks. Five 30-minute sessions cost $30, and you must sign up at Katelman.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard can apply online at mss.councilbluffs-ia.gov/mss/employmentopportunities/default.aspx

