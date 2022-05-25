Lifeguard shortage leads to Council Bluffs pools open on alternating weeks

Due to a lifeguard shortage, the City of Council Bluff is unable to fully open both Pirate Cove and Katelman water parks this summer, according to a news release from the city.
In order to provide swimming opportunities at both locations, Pirate Cove and Katelman will be open from noon. to 6 p.m. on alternating weeks, beginning Tuesday, May 31. The schedule is as follows:
May 31-June 3 Katelman
June 4-June 10 Pirate Cove
June 11-June 17 Katelman
June 18-June 24 Pirate Cove
June 25-July 1 Katelman
The city is hoping to have hired more lifeguards by July 1, and will extend pool hours at both locations if possible.
Admission at each pool is $5, and $6 if adding the slides at Pirate Cove. Ten-swim punch cards are available for purchase. Season passes are not available for the 2022 season.
People are also reading…
Both water parks will be open for Memorial Day weekend with limited hours and a discounted admission price of $2 per person. Pirate Cove will be open on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Memorial Day weekend from noon to 3 p.m., and Katelman will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Reservations for group pool parties at both locations will be accepted beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. The cost is $225 for a group of up to 30 people at Katelman, and $250 at Pirate Cove. Reservations must be made in-person at the pool where you wish to have the party.
To see the available dates for pool parties, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/2164/Katelman-Water-Park or councilbluffs-ia.gov/2165/Pirate-Cove-Water-Park.
Swim lessons will be available only at Katelman during its open weeks. Five 30-minute sessions cost $30, and you must sign up at Katelman.
Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard can apply online at mss.councilbluffs-ia.gov/mss/employmentopportunities/default.aspx