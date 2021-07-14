Local Elks Lodge chapter, City of Council Bluffs to host youth fishing derbies at Big Lake Park in coming weeks

Young anglers are invited to show off their skills as Elks Lodge No. 531 and the City of Council Bluffs will be hosting separate youth fishing derbies at Big Lake Park this month and next.

The annual Elks Lodge fishing derby will run from 9 a.m. to noon July 24. The event is free and open to kids aged 2 to 15 on a first come, first served basis. Free fishing poles and bait will be provided to the first 160 kids, who can take the rods home with them after the event. The lodge will also be providing lunch, ice cream, face painting and more.

The Elks Lodge youth fishing derby also serves as a drug awareness event and they’ll have a trailer full of information to keep the area youth educated about drug use. Elroy the Dog, the lodge’s drug awareness mascot, will also be on-hand to greet the kids and families. Judy Schwabauer, an officer with Elks Lodge No. 531, said the group is excited to host the event once again.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “The kids always enjoy it, and we think it’s important for kids to be informed about the dangers of drugs and what to do if they’re ever exposed to them or offered them.”