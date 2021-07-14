Local Elks Lodge chapter, City of Council Bluffs to host youth fishing derbies at Big Lake Park in coming weeks

Young anglers are invited to show off their skills as Elks Lodge No. 531 and the City of Council Bluffs will be hosting separate youth fishing derbies at Big Lake Park this month and next.
The annual Elks Lodge fishing derby will run from 9 a.m. to noon July 24. The event is free and open to kids aged 2 to 15 on a first come, first served basis. Free fishing poles and bait will be provided to the first 160 kids, who can take the rods home with them after the event. The lodge will also be providing lunch, ice cream, face painting and more.
The Elks Lodge youth fishing derby also serves as a drug awareness event and they’ll have a trailer full of information to keep the area youth educated about drug use. Elroy the Dog, the lodge’s drug awareness mascot, will also be on-hand to greet the kids and families. Judy Schwabauer, an officer with Elks Lodge No. 531, said the group is excited to host the event once again.
“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “The kids always enjoy it, and we think it’s important for kids to be informed about the dangers of drugs and what to do if they’re ever exposed to them or offered them.”
Trophies for biggest and smallest fish caught, strangest object reeled in and most fish caught will be awarded. The Elks Lodge will also be awarding prizes throughout the day, which will include backpacks filled with school supplies.
The City of Council Bluffs is also hosting a derby, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 14. It’s the second year of the event, and city officials are excited to host a day of fun for area kids.
“Our youth fishing derby was a huge success last summer,” Daniel Bettmann, recreation and events manager for the city, said in a press release. “We have doubled our capacity and ramped up our prize structure for the 2021 event.”
There are three age divisions, and they will all run in 75-minute increments. Ages 7 to 9 will fish from 9 to 10:15 a.m., ages 10-12 will run from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and ages 13-15 will fish from 1 to 2:15 p.m.
Registration is $5 per angler and there is space for up to 50 kids in each age group. Derby rules, the online registration form and other information can be found at cbparksandrec.org. Bettmann said the event, and fishing in general, is a good chance for kids to have some summer fun while learning life lessons.
“Fishing teaches kids perseverance, determination and patience,” Bettmann said. “The (derby) is a great way for kids in our community to unplug and connect with nature.”
Kids under 16 will be allowed to fish without a license for both youth fishing derbies.