Managed deer hunt at DeSoto Refuge provides late season opportunity for hunters

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will host its second managed deer hunt of the season on Jan. 2 and 3. This hunt provides opportunities for both Nebraska and Iowa hunters to harvest a late season deer.
The managed hunt is muzzleloader and antlerless deer only. The scout day for the hunt weekend is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During this time, hunters can scout the refuge and hang a tree stand or put out a blind.
Iowa residents can apply by sending in a card with their name, address, and phone number. Or the information can be emailed to peter_rea@fws.gov. Any remaining unfilled slots will be available on a first come basis. For Iowa residents the January hunt will only require antlerless licenses that are specific for the DeSoto hunts and will not count against the hunter’s take. Specific information concerning the licenses will be provided to those when application received. Iowa hunters can apply by mailing their requests to DeSoto Refuge, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.
Nebraska residents will need to have a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit to participate in the Jan. 2 and 3 hunt weekend. Nebraska hunters can contact Peter Rea by email (peter_rea@fws.gov) or phone (402-677-2547) if they plan to participate in the hunt weekend and they will then receive the refuge specific access permit along with more information on the scout dates and when they can access the refuge during the hunt weekends.
All hunters must possess a DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit for the hunts. These are free of charge and can be obtained on DeSoto’s website fws.gov/refuge/desoto/, or by contacting Peter Rea at peter_rea@fws.gov or 712-388-4803.
As a reminder to other visitors, during this hunt weekend, the Visitor Center will remain closed and the refuge roads and trails will be closed to all other visitor activity.
The refuge facilitates this hunt in cooperation with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Hunting is used as a management tool to control the number of deer on the Refuge. Hunting is one of six wildlife-dependent recreational uses on refuges which also include wildlife observation, wildlife photography, fishing, environmental education, and interpretation.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges is located north of Omaha, south of U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska. Check online at fws.gov/refuge/desoto/ for refuge updates. For more information, contact 712/388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.