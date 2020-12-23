Managed deer hunt at DeSoto Refuge provides late season opportunity for hunters

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge will host its second managed deer hunt of the season on Jan. 2 and 3. This hunt provides opportunities for both Nebraska and Iowa hunters to harvest a late season deer.

The managed hunt is muzzleloader and antlerless deer only. The scout day for the hunt weekend is on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During this time, hunters can scout the refuge and hang a tree stand or put out a blind.

Iowa residents can apply by sending in a card with their name, address, and phone number. Or the information can be emailed to peter_rea@fws.gov. Any remaining unfilled slots will be available on a first come basis. For Iowa residents the January hunt will only require antlerless licenses that are specific for the DeSoto hunts and will not count against the hunter’s take. Specific information concerning the licenses will be provided to those when application received. Iowa hunters can apply by mailing their requests to DeSoto Refuge, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, IA 51555.